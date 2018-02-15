Menu
219 Read this Next

East Chicago police drug bust rakes in 219 lbs. of marijuana
Advertisement

On Wednesday morning, three Chicago police officers were injured in a car accident.

According to a WGN report, police say at about 10:15 a.m. officers were responding to a call of an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store at West 87th Street in the 200 block.


RELATED: Chicago cops named “Officers of the Month” after helping deliver twins

As the officers attempted to pass a van, the van turned into the unmarked squad car.

The driver of the squad car had to be extricated.

All three officers are expected to be okay after taken to Christ Hospital.

RELATED: Two Chicago cops help cramped runner make it to finish line

WGN reports that other police officers responded to the robbery at the T-Mobile store, apprehending the suspect as well as a weapon.

To learn more on how car safety changed in the past 20 years, scroll on below – courtesy of WIRED.

Three Chicago cops injured after crash with unmarked squad car Rare Media File
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

Flu causes yet another Chicago area-school to close

Flu causes yet another Chicago area-school to close

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement