Eerie Green Fireball Captured on Video in Louisiana Sparking UFO Talk

Is E.T. finally home?

That’s what some people seem to asking after a green fireball in the sky was captured on doorbell security video out of Gretna, Louisiana.

Now, some are saying that the object could have been a UFO, or at the very least, extraterrestrial in origin.

“Ring doorbell camera footage captured the incredible view,” meteorological service AccuWeather wrote in a tweet that referenced the green mystery, which occurred at 4:30 a.m. local time.

For the record, AccuWeather is chalking it up to a meteor. Still, others aren’t so sure.

Dazzling! A meteor lit up the sky in southeastern Louisiana yesterday morning! ☄️



The American Meteorological Society reported 29 sightings in 6 states!

Along with Gretna, residents in nearby Madisonville and Eunice, Louisiana, reported having seen the green phenomenon. And again, many suggested that it wasn’t just caused by meteor.

“That’s not what they say it is. That’s a landing,” read one comment.

“That ain’t no meteor, that’s an alien ship warping into our space and time,” read another.

Another user responded that the green thing might not be a spaceship delivering aliens, but it wasnt a plain old meteor, either.

“Can’t agree that it was a meteorite because I saw no fire, but it was the most beautiful and scariest thing I have ever seen in 58 years,” the user wrote.

This, of course, seems to be a monthly happening in the U.S. Per the New York Post:

In a similarly spooky sighting last month in Sin City, body-cam footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department captured a suspected UFO streaking across the night sky before a freaked out resident called in a report of something “100% not human” on their property, local CBS news outlet 8 News Now reported.“