Family Seeks Investigation After Woman Run Over by Mower, Dies

The family of a homeless California woman who was run over and killed by a landscaper’s mower is demanding that someone be held accountable for her death.

Christine Chavez, 27, was said to be sleeping when a landscaper riding a tractor with a pull-behind mower was cutting the grass at a Modesto park. In doing so, he noticed an unresponsive boy in an area where he had already mowed, per KTVU.

The landscaper called 911, and when rescue personnel arrived, they noticed a lifeless body on the scene.

“We’re going to try everything to get justice,” said Christopher Chavez, Christine’s father.

Her sister told Fox 40 that Christine’s remains were scattered throughout the park.

“They left big chunks of her all over the place, just covered up with the grass,” Rosalina Chavez said. “We have to go see the place because we wanted some kind of closure, and to be right there, looking at the ground, and then all of a sudden, seeing (pieces) of her, is horrible.”

The park in Modesto, California, where Chavez’s body was discovered. A winery bought the land one day before Chavez’s death. (Google Maps via Fox News Digital)

The family is asking police to carry out a thorough investigation.

“It’s a lie that they didn’t see her,” Christopher Chavez said, according to KCRA. “I’m going to keep going because I need to. I’m looking for justice and I’m going to be there until something happens.”

A local winery had purchased the land where Chavez died one day prior to her death. “A spokesperson for the company said that the landscaper was hired to remove weeds and provide fire prevention services,” Fox News reported.

The winery and landscaping company are cooperating with the investigation, police said.