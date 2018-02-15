A two-alarm fire caused extensive damage to a west Houston apartment complex Tuesday night, displacing 10 families.

“Two-alarm” means the fire required as many as six pumper trucks, four related fire vehicles, up to forty firefighters and four command staff.





The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at the Westside Flats, located in the 11000 block of Olympia Drive near Hayes Road at about 9:00 p.m.

RELATED: Although Houstonians favor flood controls, many don’t want to pay for them

Large firefighter response to apartment fire in West Houston. Multiple units damaged. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/sO0WnYWzx6 — Adrian Montes (@KPRCAdrian) February 14, 2018

HFD Deputy Chief Herman Gonzales told the Houston Chronicle the crews that initially arrived on the scene immediately called for backup, as the fire had already moved to the roof of the structure.

In total, 16 units at the complex were damaged, and 10 of those were occupied.

Just got this video from a man who lives in this West Houston apartment complex. Several families are without a home tonight after this large apartment fire on Olympia Dr. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/vJRoAW4b85 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) February 14, 2018

BREAKING: Fire damages multiple units at west Houston apartment complex https://t.co/jEV1a4qf3B #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/SaWzB1yF2D — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) February 14, 2018

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the HFD Arson squad, though no details have been provided.

The American Red Cross is reportedly helping the displaced families find temporary housing.

RELATED: Harris County Commissioners approve $105 million Astrodome renovations