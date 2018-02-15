A two-alarm fire caused extensive damage to a west Houston apartment complex Tuesday night, displacing 10 families.
“Two-alarm” means the fire required as many as six pumper trucks, four related fire vehicles, up to forty firefighters and four command staff.
The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at the Westside Flats, located in the 11000 block of Olympia Drive near Hayes Road at about 9:00 p.m.
HFD Deputy Chief Herman Gonzales told the Houston Chronicle the crews that initially arrived on the scene immediately called for backup, as the fire had already moved to the roof of the structure.
In total, 16 units at the complex were damaged, and 10 of those were occupied.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the HFD Arson squad, though no details have been provided.
The American Red Cross is reportedly helping the displaced families find temporary housing.
