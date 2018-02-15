A woman found shot multiple times more than 30 years ago in her home just hours before she was to throw a joint Valentine’s Day and birthday celebration in Sugar Land is reportedly sparking renewed interest after police announced a larger reward for information regarding her death.





In a press conference Wednesday morning, police were set to give more details surrounding the increased $20,000 reward for information on the Feb. 14, 1986 murder of Marilu Geri .

Geri was “found bleeding and unresponsive” in her home off Highway 6 and north of the Sugar Land airport, in the 9800 block of Chalford Street.

She was rushed to Fort Bend Community Hospital and died from her injuries.

Geri’s mother, whose birthday was that day, found her body. Police are hoping the latest in forensic analysis may lead to clues in her death.

If the public has any information regarding the cold case, police are encouraging calls to 281-342-TIPS.

