A female Uber driver in Atascocita survived a terrifying robbery-shooting during a Valentine’s night call.

And now, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a video of the incident.

The terror reportedly started around 12:45 a.m. when the driver’s car became blocked by gunmen at the intersection of Timber Forest and Eagle Springs.

“I’m going to shoot you. Give me your [expletive] money,” the robber can be heard yelling in the footage.

But the driver didn’t stand for any of his threats:

“Look dude, I don’t have anything. I drive for [expletive] Uber. I don’t have [expletive],” she can be heard answering back.

The gunmen can be seen briefly leaving, then circling back and shooting at her car, with one bullet coming close.

“The severity. The potential for her to be killed on that night was very high,” Lt. Jeff Stauber of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office robbery unit said in an interview with Eyewitness News. “The terror in her voice and the tenacity these guys had and the violent nature of what they’re doing. To us, they’re only one step away from something more serious. We’ve got to get these guys off the streets.”

Authorities said they apprehended one of the suspects when he used one of the driver’s credit cards, but two gunmen are at large.

If you would like to share information on this attack, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.