Szechuan sauce fans, rejoice.

RELATED: There are legitimate reasons to eat at McDonald’s and Whataburger this month in Houston





Houston-area McDonald’s locations are bringing back the cult-favorite condiment.

After a one-day-only promotion last October, the dipping sauce sold out, leaving many fans hungry for more.

IT'S BACK! Due to a high demand @McDonalds made more of its Szechuan sauce after customers were upset during the one day limited release in October. https://t.co/s7RiKaMENV — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 26, 2018

“In October 2017, McDonald’s brought back a super-limited batch of Szechuan Sauce, but it quickly became apparent there was not make enough to meet the demand of fans,” according to a company news release. “Fans crossed state lines and crowds waited overnight to get their hands on the sauce. In an apologetic tweet to their amazingly passionate fans, McDonald’s promised to bring the sauce back, and it has finally made its way into restaurants.”

RELATED: McDonald’s caves, promises more Szechuan Sauce to angry ‘Rick And Morty’ fans

The sauce became available in the Houston-area starting this week, with an initial “qualifying purchase” at 10:30 a.m. on the first day.

More than 20 million packets of the special sauce are reportedly available across the country.

Get sauced, y’all!