After a rough season, like the rest of us, the Texans will watch the Super Bowl gathered around beer and guacamole, but a few Houstonian’s will be working the big game:





HPD reportedly sent a few of their finest to Minneapolis to help maintain safety in and around the Super Bowl.

As it happens, the unit is also their cutest, with two K9 bomb-sniffing dogs chosen to make the trip to snowy Minnesota.

Officials said safety patrols started on Friday, January 26 in preparation for the event, which kicks off on February 4.

Since festivities are ongoing in the week leading up to the big game, law enforcement is already in action.

Ready for @jweinhagen, @MplsDowntown and @MeetMinneapolis to zipline across the Mississippi to kick off Super Bowl festivities! pic.twitter.com/Jb3YkU2N21 — Minneapolis Chamber (@MplsChamber) January 26, 2018

Chief Art Acevedo shared a photo of the officers and their badge-sporting pups posing in the snow.

“We are paying it forward as Houston police Sgt. Paul Bonar and Officer Glen Mayo and their explosive detection K9s are in Minneapolis, MN for Super Bowl LII. We wish our friends @MinneapolisPD the best!” Acevedo wrote.

We are paying it forward as @houstonpolice Sgt. Paul Bonar and Officer Glen Mayo and their explosive detection k9s are in Minneapolis, MN for Super Bowl LII. We wish our friends @MinneapolisPD the best! pic.twitter.com/BTksKwy22V — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 26, 2018

The dogs may be Texas proud, but they still look right at home in the snow.

Houston Police Sgt. Paul Bonar and Officer Glen Mayo are representing the Bayou City along with their puppy partners.

The officers and their furry unit joined other K9s from across the country, with coordinators reportedly expecting the game to receive protection from 100 K9 units, like Houston did last year.