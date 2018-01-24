She said she left her children with her mother to meet a Facebook friend, but it turned out to be the only thing which went well for the evening:





Out for the engagement, Tashawna Wolfe, 27, of Houston, said things went terribly wrong.

She is now speaking out about what she describes as a terrifying incident, thankful for escaping with her life.

Wolfe reportedly borrowed her mother’s Honda Civic to meet the Facebook friend, heading to a Pep Boys parking lot on the North Freeway at West Road.

However, once she arrived and the guest entered her car, she said the two began fighting.

“By the time night time came, that’s when he became aggressive and started fighting with me,” Wolfe said in an interview with ABC 13.

At 7:30 p.m., when they reportedly pulled over along Gears Road, the man tried to take the Civic:

“Half of my body was still in the car because he was holding me by my shirt and my jacket, and my feet was out of the car, and I was trying to fight back, to let me go,” Wolfe said further.

The man, who authorities said comes with a history of violence and police record, ultimately drove away with the 2014 model car.

Police are cautioning Houstonians about meetups to exchange goods, saying they are becoming increasingly dangerous.

Earlier this month, for instance, a recent transaction via Craigslist went wrong when a man stole an iPhone in an alleged robbery and remains at large.

If you would like to share information on the latest incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.