The missing teen Texas Equusearch was called in on Monday to help search for is reported found, spotted in the 7000 block of North Shepherd.


Wilson Stratton, 17, was missing for ten days before a team of 150 volunteers scoured the wooded areas of River Oaks.

Authorities received several reports of sightings of Stratton. His father, Stan Stratton, was able to speak with him on the phone.

“Buddy, you know what we’re going to get through this. There’s nothing that love and God’s love can’t solve, so that’s all you need to remember,” he told his son, who reportedly suffered the loss of his mother.

The Houston Chronicle reports the boy was brought to a local hospital for evaluation.

