New father, rapper and Missouri City native Travis Scott liked the movie so much, he decided to treat kids from his hometown to a free showing of the new movie “Black Panther.”


Scott reportedly rented out two theaters of the Marvel Comics epic on Saturday, surprising a slew of movie-goers at the 4:50 p.m. showing at the AMC Fountains 18 in Stafford.

Despite his girlfriend Kylie Jenner giving birth to a baby girl Stormi earlier this month, Scott found time to catch a screening of the film himself–presumably in California.

Houston and Wakanda forever!

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
