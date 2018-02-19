New father, rapper and Missouri City native Travis Scott liked the movie so much, he decided to treat kids from his hometown to a free showing of the new movie “Black Panther.”





Scott reportedly rented out two theaters of the Marvel Comics epic on Saturday, surprising a slew of movie-goers at the 4:50 p.m. showing at the AMC Fountains 18 in Stafford.

LOVED BLACK PANTHER SO MUCH RENTED TWO MOVIE THEATRE FOR THE KIDS TO WATCH. HTX #bigshots #godsplan pic.twitter.com/y87qaf2Bmt — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 17, 2018

Despite his girlfriend Kylie Jenner giving birth to a baby girl Stormi earlier this month, Scott found time to catch a screening of the film himself–presumably in California.

Houston and Wakanda forever!