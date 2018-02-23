A single cannon shot changed the course of American history 182 years ago today.

On Feb. 23, 1836, 200 Texan volunteer soldiers stood against at least 1,800 Mexican troops to defend an old Spanish mission that had become a fortress.





Thirteen days later, Texans would vow to always “remember the Alamo!”

Unlike General Antonio Lopez Santa Anna’s Mexican army, the Texas defenders of the Alamo weren’t a regimented unit — they were simply men fighting for an independent Texas.

Those who fought for the Alamo represented at least 22 U.S. states and 6 foreign countries, but they all risked their lives to defend Texas.

When Santa Anna demanded Texas to surrender, Lieutenant Colonel William B. Travis answered with one cannon shot that began the war to free Texas from Mexico.

RELATED: Definitive ranking of all 50 states makes error, ranks Texas as #11

1836 – Santa Anna and his army reach the @OfficialAlamo, demand the Texians surrender. The response? A single cannon shot. #13Days182 #TX182 — TheHistoryofTX – The History of Texas (@TheHistoryofTX) February 23, 2018

On March 6, 1836, Mexican forces finally broke through the outer walls and overpowered the small bastion of Texas soldiers. During the 13-day siege, the defenders never wavered.

Though Mexico broke through the rebel unit, a few people did survive, including Susannah Dickinson and her infant daughter, Angelina. Santa Anna sent Dickinson, who was the wife of Captain Almaron Dickinson, to Gen. Sam Houston’s camp at Gonzalez.

Santa Anna believed Dickinson would serve as a warning to the rest of the Texas rebels if they continued to revolt against Mexico.

He couldn’t have been more wrong.

Instead, Dickinson’s account of the heroic resistance at the Alamo inspired the Texans to fight on in remembrance.

On April 21, 1836, “Remember the Alamo” was the battle cry that helped Gen. Houston’s force of 800 men defeat 1,500 Mexican troops at the Battle of San Jacinto, near present-day Houston.

The Republic of Texas was born.

Though Texas officially became a state in 1945, the Alamo will never be forgotten.

This year, the city of San Antonio is once again hosting a 13-day event in remembrance of the Alamo. Texans from all over the state are also taking to social media to honor the fateful event that shaped Texas history:

#OTD in 1836, Mexican troops arrived at San Antonio and began siege preparations at the Alamo. Help us Remember the Alamo with a RT! pic.twitter.com/JxvR4pSCZ1 — TXGeneralLandOffice (@txglo) February 23, 2018

182 years ago today, when asked to surrender, Col. Travis put on his shades and fired his cannons in one of the greatest rejections of all time. And so the 13 day siege began. #remembertheAlamo pic.twitter.com/uPH0LI5WUK — Daniel Flowers (@DanielFlowers98) February 23, 2018

182 years ago today, Santa Anna captures San Antonio de Bexar and demands the surrender of the 150 inside an old mission. Travis answers with a cannon shot … and soon the world will know about The Alamo.#RememberTheAlamo #13DaySeige #RepublicOfTexas pic.twitter.com/YLzHi1ItC5 — United State of Texas (@USofTX) February 23, 2018

Remember the Alamo! On this day in 1836, 250 courageous Texans make their stand at the Alamo for 13 days before being overrun and going out in a blaze of glory! Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie!!! — Jason Rosenhaus (@JasonRosenhaus) February 23, 2018

Remember the Alamo!!! Today is the 182nd anniversary of that day when 250 Texans stood their ground against a horde of 1800 Mexican troops for 13 days, fighting to the last man. The event inspired Texan forces to fight even harder to win their independence. pic.twitter.com/EQsBFsIS0p — The Friendly Fascist (@Texan_Crusader) February 23, 2018

The miracle of Texas lies in the fact that it is the work of a handful of men. … Overwhelming odds never discouraged them and defeat but spurred them to ultimate victory. #RemembertheAlamo #UnderaTexasSky — Texas Dreamer (@TexasSkyLove) February 23, 2018

Remember the Alamo, y’all!

RELATED: Harris County commissioners approve $105 million Astrodome renovations