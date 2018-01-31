Authorities are reportedly responding to a freak accident this morning at a Katy auto shop, where a vehicle jack allegedly broke, crushing an employee to death.
According to Eyewitness News, the incident happened at Premier Offroad and Performance in the 400 block of West Grand Parkway South.
When medics arrived, they said they found a man crushed to death by a vehicle when an auto lift failed.
This is a developing story.
