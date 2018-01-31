Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-31 at 10.38.40 AM Read this Next

“Good Samaritan” shot during altercation at NW Houston convenience store, killer remains at large
Advertisement

Authorities are reportedly responding to a freak accident this morning at a Katy auto shop, where a vehicle jack allegedly broke, crushing an employee to death.


RELATED: HISD officer reportedly shoots himself accidentally in Katy

According to Eyewitness News, the incident happened at Premier Offroad and Performance in the 400 block of West Grand Parkway South.

When medics arrived, they said they found a man crushed to death by a vehicle when an auto lift failed.

RELATED: Video footage puts accused Houston Snapchat shooter in handcuffs for two other crimes

This is a developing story.

Police say man died after being crushed to death in a Katy auto shop when a vehicle jack allegedly failed AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement