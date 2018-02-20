Menu
Houston firefighter "relieved of duty" after sexual assault, kidnapping arrest in Denver
From Houston to Hitchcock to Deer Park, schools are increasing safety patrols in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.


Several threats were made at campuses, including Houston’s Stevenson Middle School, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News, which sent the school into lockdown for more than two hours. The Snapchat post under question was deemed not credible by school administrators.

RELATED: Authorities lift lockdown on Houston school after detaining new student

In Katy Independent School District, a student allegedly posted a threat, posing with a pellet gun and air gun:

Meanwhile, in Deer Park, authorities have responded to two threats at the junior high, including one made on a white board.

And in tiny Hitchcock ISD, southeast of Houston, high school student Trevion Oryan McFadden was arrested Monday after threatening to turn his school into “another Florida” when he was accused of cheating on a test.

Though McFadden is charged with making a terrorist threat, according to Channel 2, authorities are arguing that he should be charged with a felony since his threat caused “feat of an imminent act.

RELATED: The storm may be over, but the healing is just beginning for several Houston schools

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
