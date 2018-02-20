Menu
A 17-year-old boy is reportedly in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday on the Southwest Freeway.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the boy was hit while trying to cross the freeway near Sharpstown around 10 p.m. Another boy crossed with him, but escaped unhurt.


According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, the boy was struck while trying to cross the service road. He has since been transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Houston Police on scene investigating an accident Monday night in which a 17-year-old boy was struck by a car while trying to cross the SW Freeway service road. Source: Metro video.

“We’re not sure if he’s gonna make it this evening,” Crowson said in his report of the scene.

The accident is under investigation by HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division, and according to Lt. Crowson, the driver showed no signs of being intoxicated at the time of the crash.

