A woman who was stabbed at another location drove while wounded to an apartment in north Harris County.

Deputies found her just after midnight at the Cranbrook Downs Apartments in the 14000 block of Ella Boulevard.


The victim was transported to the hospital where she died.

It is unclear if authorities know who was responsible for the stabbing or a motive.

This is a developing story first reported by Click2Houston.com.

