A year after the super-est game of the season came to Houston, analysts shared their findings from a study examining the economic impact of the Super Bowl on Houston.





The report from consulting firm Rockport Analytics found the game brought an estimated $347 million in net revenue to the Bayou City; additional revenue reportedly supported nearly 4,500 jobs and brought in $39 million in local and state tax funds.

Researchers also found more than 150,000 visitors came to Houston during the 10 days from January 27 to February 6; local hotels saw significant increases in occupancy, with more than 337,000 room-nights reserved over the span.

With an average room rate of $262 per night, the hotel industry alone reportedly earned around $88.3 million.

The report further cited the number of visitors without game tickets who came to Houston during the festivities:

In addition to the 64,500 visitors with tickets to see the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons at the last minute in NRG Stadium, an estimated 46,100 came to the city to take in the party atmosphere.

The report credits “the relative affordability of Houston and the number and quality of ancillary events” for attracting so many visitors without game tickets.

Analysis also shows much of the money which came into Houston from the Super Bowl stayed in the city after the final whistle; reports show more than 4,300 Texas-based workers made a total of $217 million during the Super Bowl, from hotel and restaurant workers to transportation providers.

During an interview, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told a local TV station about some of the benefits the city earned you may not see in the numbers:

“I can’t tell you the amount of attention that we received. Positive impressions from all over the globe,” Turner said. “That was a major, major plus. You just can’t pay for that.”

