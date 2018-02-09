As Valentine’s Day approaches, some conflicting reports are surfacing as to whether Houstonians can be considered traditionally “romantic.”
While the Bayou City may not be home to a catchy romantic reputation slogan, like Paris’ ‘City of Lights,’ or New York’s ‘City That Never Sleeps,’ a pair of reports on Houston’s online search habits show differing results on how residents approach affairs of the heart – and the wallet:
One report claims Houston to be among the most romantic cities based on the number of retail outlets catering to overt displays of affection, pointing to outlets, including florists, bakeries and candy shops, all seeing increased traffic, both on foot and online, during the first two weeks of February.
Another report shows Houston ranks near the bottom of U.S. cities when it comes to online searches for such items, such as “roses” or “chocolates.”
Despite these conflicting statistics, anyone looking for proof of Houston’s status as a romantic environment need look no further than last November:
In the midst of the celebration of the city’s first World Series championship, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa dropped to one knee and proposed to his then-girlfriend and former Miss Texas, Daniela Rodriguez.
Other Astros also celebrated their victory with a flair for romance, as well; outfielder George Springer recently married his longtime girlfriend, Charlise Castro.
American League Most Valuable Player Jose Altuve danced at the wedding of his friend, Texas Rangers outfielder Elvis Andrus.
Kate Upton also bagged herself a Houstonian last fall:
But the baseball field isn’t the only place where love is in full swing:
Just look at Texans’ J.J. Watt with his stunning girlfriend Kealia Ohai on their highly Instagramable trip to Italy:
Happy Birthday beautiful!!! In the past year we have helped each other through surgeries and adversity, intense workouts and rehab sessions, lazy couch days and beautiful adventures. Through it all you have been strong, sweet, caring and always so incredibly beautiful. You gave me a reason to smile during some of my most difficult moments and you have no problem laughing at me when I do something stupid. We re-watched every episode of The Office (and sat through that disaster of a show that is Siesta Key), we got to step on the mound during the World Series and witness the Astros bring the title home to Houston, we ate healthy amounts of chocolate chip pancakes, pizza and sushi and we traveled all the way to Italy just to learn that a gondola isn’t exactly big man friendly and leans pretty hard to one side when your girlfriend is only 1/3 of your weight. We have learned a lot about ourselves and each other throughout this past year and one thing I know is that I could not ask for a better person to wake up next to every morning and go through this crazy adventure with. You are incredible and I am so thankful to have you in my life. I love you @kealiamae and know that the year ahead is going to be something truly special!
Of course, if you still aren’t convinced there’s room for love on the Bayou, Houston is also known for its diverse array of restaurants delicious enough to make anyone fall in love.
Fine dining, comfort food and everything in between, if a couple can’t find a romantic place to share a Valentine’s meal in Houston, it’s because they’re not trying – or they’re too full from the first round.
Houston also has its share of quiet romantic spots:
From the Water Wall to Marfreless, natural beauty to architectural marvels, Houston is where the heart is this Valentine’s day.