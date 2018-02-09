As Valentine’s Day approaches, some conflicting reports are surfacing as to whether Houstonians can be considered traditionally “romantic.”

While the Bayou City may not be home to a catchy romantic reputation slogan, like Paris’ ‘City of Lights,’ or New York’s ‘City That Never Sleeps,’ a pair of reports on Houston’s online search habits show differing results on how residents approach affairs of the heart – and the wallet:





One report claims Houston to be among the most romantic cities based on the number of retail outlets catering to overt displays of affection, pointing to outlets, including florists, bakeries and candy shops, all seeing increased traffic, both on foot and online, during the first two weeks of February.

Another report shows Houston ranks near the bottom of U.S. cities when it comes to online searches for such items, such as “roses” or “chocolates.”

Despite these conflicting statistics, anyone looking for proof of Houston’s status as a romantic environment need look no further than last November:

In the midst of the celebration of the city’s first World Series championship, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa dropped to one knee and proposed to his then-girlfriend and former Miss Texas, Daniela Rodriguez.

Other Astros also celebrated their victory with a flair for romance, as well; outfielder George Springer recently married his longtime girlfriend, Charlise Castro.

American League Most Valuable Player Jose Altuve danced at the wedding of his friend, Texas Rangers outfielder Elvis Andrus.

Kate Upton also bagged herself a Houstonian last fall:

But the baseball field isn’t the only place where love is in full swing:

Just look at Texans’ J.J. Watt with his stunning girlfriend Kealia Ohai on their highly Instagramable trip to Italy:

Here there are again, looking lusty:

🤴🏼👸🏼 A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Jan 9, 2018 at 5:19am PST

And another one:

roman reflections A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Jan 8, 2018 at 1:40pm PST

Just ask her already, J.J.!

Of course, if you still aren’t convinced there’s room for love on the Bayou, Houston is also known for its diverse array of restaurants delicious enough to make anyone fall in love.

Fine dining, comfort food and everything in between, if a couple can’t find a romantic place to share a Valentine’s meal in Houston, it’s because they’re not trying – or they’re too full from the first round.

Houston also has its share of quiet romantic spots:

From the Water Wall to Marfreless, natural beauty to architectural marvels, Houston is where the heart is this Valentine’s day.