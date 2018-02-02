Menu
george-strait-to-vegas Read this Next

Goodnight Charlie's brings the Texas honky-tonk experience to Montrose
Advertisement

A video clip surfaced on Reddit this morning proving once again, some H-town drivers are indisputably insane.


The footage appears to show a person engaging with another dirver, illegally passing them on the shoulder and losing control of their own vehicle after attempting to brake-check the “offending” driver.

Luckily, someone got it all on their dash-cam.

RELATED: Rush hour can bring out the crazy in us all, but this Houstonian really put himself out there

After spinning out, the rogue SUV collides with the truck recording the footage, then spins back onto the shoulder.

It appears the accident did not hurt anyone involved, and the person driving the truck seemed to keep their cool.

According to one commenter, the driver spinning out tried to blame the person he hit for the accident, but the dash cam footage didn’t lie.

Of course, locals are familiar with the city’s infamous traffic.

In fact, it’s a bit of a running joke in Houston:

Not even the recent hard freeze could keep people from taking to the roads, in any direction:

Some might say it’s a miracle there are no reports of injuries from this incident, either.

Let’s keep the potential vehicular manslaughter to a minimum by slowing down, H-Town.

RELATED: Watch a motorcycle tied to a truck drive down US 59 in Houston

Video proves some Houstonians “would rather die than let you merge” on the interstate AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement