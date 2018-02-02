A video clip surfaced on Reddit this morning proving once again, some H-town drivers are indisputably insane.





The footage appears to show a person engaging with another dirver, illegally passing them on the shoulder and losing control of their own vehicle after attempting to brake-check the “offending” driver.

Luckily, someone got it all on their dash-cam.

After spinning out, the rogue SUV collides with the truck recording the footage, then spins back onto the shoulder.

It appears the accident did not hurt anyone involved, and the person driving the truck seemed to keep their cool.

According to one commenter, the driver spinning out tried to blame the person he hit for the accident, but the dash cam footage didn’t lie.

Of course, locals are familiar with the city’s infamous traffic.

In fact, it’s a bit of a running joke in Houston:

During traffic hour the crazy ass Houston drivers come out I can’t !!!! — linda☀️⛈🌻♋️ (@valmartineezzz) February 2, 2018

Houston drivers are CRAZY MAN! I’m already going 80 in a 65 and people are passing me giving me dirty looks #rude — Madi Minard (@KCR_Madi) January 12, 2018

But really. Houston has some crazy drivers. https://t.co/QqPl6pRD2t — Michelle Sue 🗯️ (@MSueAgee) January 11, 2018

Not even the recent hard freeze could keep people from taking to the roads, in any direction:

Houston drivers be crazy. https://t.co/ljbPcm5DQw — This Guy (@the_jbake) January 17, 2018

Whoa! This is the Southwest Freeway at Chimney Rock. Look at all the people driving BACKWARDS to avoid the backup from icy roads!!! #houstonice pic.twitter.com/LWnUGw8pKZ — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 17, 2018

Some might say it’s a miracle there are no reports of injuries from this incident, either.

Let’s keep the potential vehicular manslaughter to a minimum by slowing down, H-Town.

