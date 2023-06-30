Woman Driving BMW With Her Dog Crashes Through Shoe Store, Injuring Six

Six people were injured after a woman driving a 2021 BMW with her dog as a passenger slammed into a shoe store on Long Island, police said.

The woman, 62, seemed to lose control of the vehicle when she wrecked into Craft Shoes in Commack in the middle of the afternoon.

Photos taken at the scene show the SUV fully inside the store, with shoes and debris scattered about.

The driver was not injured, nor was he small dog, who was carried to safety by a man, the New York Post reported.

Three of those injured were taken to the hospital, though it is believed their injuries are not life-threatening. Anyone else injured was treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Craft’s website promotes its chain as focusing” on the running experience, offering exceptional grip, anatomic shape and great energy return. Combined with an understated design, this is advanced simplicity for urban and rural terrain. For long and short distances. And for people who love to run.”

People who like to drive, though, is another matter entirely.

The New York Post reports…

