Michigan House Approves Law To Protect People’s ‘Pronouns’

The HB 4474 bill is considered by Democrats to be an anti-hate speech bill and has been approved by a majority Democrat House in Michigan. The bill however, is highly questionable on its Constitutionality.

Democrat House members claim they are doing their best to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community but are simultaneously overstepping the freedom of speech. As reported by the Daily Mail, the bill lays out rather severe punishments for the so-called hate crimes.

Some of the penalties include up to five years in prison and up to $10,000. Yikes, that’s pretty steep! As it turns out, the bill reads you are liable if you: “…cause a reasonable individual to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened…” via intimidation and harassment toward said individual. Therefore, the case can be determined based on how you made someone else feel.

Michigan House Approved Law To Protect People’s ‘Pronouns’

The bill devolves further, claiming that the protected classes under this bill are as follows: Race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, physical or mental disability, and a few others.

The issue is that the vague nature of the bill leaves a whole lot of room for interpretation. On the one hand you could have someone get arrested for threatening someone’s life, weapon in hand, based on their nationality. On the other hand you could get imprisoned if a member of the LGBTQ+ feels harassed by your consistent use of pronouns such as he and him for a born male and she and her for a born female when they choose to identify as something they are not.

William Wagner, a former federal judge who knows a thing or two about constitutional law, put it like this: “One merely needs to look at the scores of cases brought against schools, churches, businesses, and individuals around our country. Proponents use these laws to silence and financially cripple those who dare to adhere to a different viewpoint and oppose their agenda.”

Prison and thousands of dollars seem like a steep penalty for hurting someone’s feelings. One would hope that we do not need the government to tell us what we can and cannot say or think. This bill is overtly unconstitutional!

