She’s supposed to sing the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game, but there’s a chance Pink might not make it because she’s battling the flu, she announced on Instagram Saturday.





“Trying to practice the flu away,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of her practicing her performance on Instagram. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

RELATED: Pink lost it on the president of the Grammys after he spoke out about women in music

“And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare,” she continued. “I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do.”

RELATED: Pink made sure her sweet daughter got to meet her idol at this year’s Grammy Awards

While she’s suffering through the illness, Pink was able to perform at a concert in Minnesota Friday night. She did need to enlist the help of backup singers during a few songs, but her powering through is giving fans hope that she’ll make it to sing the national anthem.

“As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives,” she jokingly wrapped up her Instagram post. “If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”