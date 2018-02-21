Breakups are hard. It’s a cycle of trying to figure out how to manage without that person, getting emotional and probably downing too much ice cream. It may be even harder for some celebs who also have to contend with the public’s interest in the demise of their relationships.





This was definitely the case when former power couple, Ashton Kutcher, 40, and Demi Moore, 55, split up after six years of marriage. It was definitely a surprise to the world and the rumors ran rampant that Kutcher had cheated on his “G.I. Jane,” so it seems the “The Ranch” star did the best thing he could to grapple with the situation out of the public eye.

He ran off to the wilderness — literally.

“Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself,” Kutcher, 40, told fellow actor on Dax Shepard on his new podcast “Armchair Expert.” “I did no food, no drink, just water and tea. I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything. I was there by myself, so there was no talking. I just had a notepad, a pen and water and tea for a week.”

During his “spiritual” awakening in Montana, his liquid diet caused him to be worse off than when he arrived.

“I started to hallucinate on day two, which was fantastic … It was pretty wonderful,” Kutcher joked to Shepard.

Additionally, Kutcher revealed that his quest to overcome his lost love involved lots of reflection — and stamps.

“I was just doing what came to me,” he said. “I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything and then I wrote letters to every single person and sent the letters on day 7. I typed them all out and sent them.”

Spilling one’s guts out to everyone you’ve ever dated is definitely a cathartic — albeit messy — way to move on from a divorce, but it seemed to be just what he needed to move on, which he eventually did with the actual “Jackie” to his “Kelso.”

Kutcher and his former “That ’70’s Show” co-star Mila Kunis tied the knot in July 2015 when they reunited years after dating on the sitcom, and welcomed two kids in recent years: daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 1.

All’s well that ends well! But maybe don’t try this method at on your own.