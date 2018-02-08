Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a perfect relationship — or so we thought.

As it turns out, the couple of more than a decade have one an issue in their relationship, and it’s one most people can relate to: John’s a dreaded charger thief.





Teigen revealed to her almost 10 million Twitter followers that her beau’s bad habit was getting out of hand.

“Yes @johnlegend I buy and leave all the phone chargers all around the house just so you can unplug them all and take them to work with you. all of them! I love that you love chargers! they’re all for you! I just love you that’s why I buy them. because you love them!” she wrote.

She threatened to buy him a unicorn shaped charger bank — likely to shame him AND keep his hands off her stuff — tweeting, “take his one u thief.”

As with most things revolving around the beloved model turned TV host turned social media wunderkind, fans can definitely relate.

“I’m married to the same kind of person,” tweeted one follower. “Who knew so many men loved chargers this way. Nothing makes my day like frantically looking for a charger when I’m on 2%. And he has them all. Every single one for one phone.”

Another user told their own tale about using Amazon’s Prime Now to get new chargers delivered ASAP, hiding the extras.

Someone else suggested she skip the unicorn and buy him a power bank shaped like a poop emoji instead. After all, why not double the shame?

“It sounds like the two of you are facing a bit of a… power struggle,” joked a fan.

While it’s pretty much impossible that this will separate this couple, it turns out the pair, who are parents to 1-year-old Luna Simone and are expecting a baby boy, once did almost split up.

It might be hard to believe, but it happened. John Legend, 39, told the Guardian he was “really stressed and busy” at one point and told Chrissy Teigen, 32, a former supermodel, that “I’d just be happier single right now.”

“And she was just like, ‘No.’”

They were, according to the interview, together again less than 30 minutes later. No wonder Legend says she pushes him “to be bolder.” This is as bold as it gets!

Teigen confirmed the whole thing in a pair of tweets, adding that Legend was being a “whiny face about everything.”