Model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband John Legend have broken their silence regarding the huge “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fight that occurred between Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kenya Moore in the 10th season of the reality show.


During a recent edition of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Teigen and Legend responded very differently to the fight, which began last year when Teigen interacted with Zolciak-Biermann on Twitter.

Zolciak-Biermann, knowing that Teigen was a fan of the show, contacted Teigen to see if she could get tickets to a John Legend concert and jokingly implied that her 20-year-old daughter Brielle would be willing to perform oral sex to make it happen

Chirssy responded, and followed through with her promise.

Kim’s tweet became part of a storyline in the latest season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” where a fight broke between Kim and her bitter enemy Kenya.

“Worry about your life and the daughter you pimp out for John Legend tickets.” Moore yelled at Zolciak-Biermann. “See whose d**k she’ll suck for John Legend tickets, b***h. Worry about pimping your daughter out, b***h.”

“I was just so happy,” Teigen told Andy Cohen. “I was absolutely thrilled. It almost went to actual blows over John tickets. It was so cool.” Regarding the fact that Legend became an actual part of a “Housewives” story line, the singer said, “Yes, I was proud.”

While Teigan laughed it off, Legend took a more serious tone:

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
Lady Gaga just canceled her entire World Tour due to health issues

John Stamos rushed to his fiancée's side after a major burglary interrupted their wedding festivities

Logan Paul's parachute just failed to open when he went skydiving

James Corden's dad was just caught rapping with Daddy Yankee, and it's adorable

Wendy Williams blasted adult star Stormy Daniels on TV — and now she's firing back

