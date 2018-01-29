It looks like Chrissy Teigen revealed the gender of her unborn baby the best way she knows how — through social media.

The pregnant model and social media enthusiast took to Instagram during last night’s Grammy Awards to confirm what we’ve all been wondering, and Luna is getting a little brother!

Teigen, 32, posted a photo on Instagram featuring herself clad in a stunning silver gown and cradling her prominent baby bump. She captioned the image, “mama and her baby boy.” The post comes a week after the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host sent social media into a tizzy after scantily posing for a shot donning a light pink robe. The photograph’s caption — “Girls weekend” — had fans believing she was expecting a second daughter with husband John Legend, 39, but it’s now clear that the opposite is true.

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

The soon to be mom of two revealed to fans that she and her 10-time Grammy winning spouse left the event early after Legend presented the award for “Best Rap-Sung Performance” with icon Tony Bennett.

“Mom and dad home by 10:30!” she tweeted before the ceremony ended.

mom and dad home by 10:30! pic.twitter.com/OptWB8vndR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 29, 2018

The couple are already the proud parents of adorable daughter, Luna, 1, who, like her unborn brother, was conceived via in vitro fertilization. The longtime couple have been open about their struggles to conceive.

“Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything,” Legend told Cosmopolitan magazine in August. “We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF treatment] brought us Luna, and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too.”

Teigen tweeted in Jan. 2017 that after purposefully choosing a girl for her first child, a boy would be next, and she’s definitely stuck to her plans. She gave the honor of announcing her pregnancy to little Luna back in November. Just before Thanksgiving, Teigen shared a sweet video on Instagram in which she motioned to her stomach and asked her daughter, “What’s in here?” “Baby,” she replied.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Congratulations to the gorgeous duo!