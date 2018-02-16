Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux shocked the world Thursday when they announced they are ending their marriage after two and a half years.
The couple shared the news in a joint statement to the media and said that they were separating and will most likely go through with a divorce.
“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of the last year.”
Following the news, distraught and heartbroken fans took to social media to mourn the end of this Hollywood power couple.
But, the sad news wasn’t the only thing that had Jennifer Aniston’s name trending on Thursday. It seems that many people noticed that her ex, Brad Pitt is also now single after splitting from his wife Angelia Jolie in 2016. Suddenly, Twitter was divided over whether or not Aniston and Pitt should reunited given Pitt’s alleged bad behavior and alcoholism that has made headlines through the years.
While fans might be torn over whether or not the two should reunite in 2018, one thing is clear, Aniston and Theroux do plan to remain friends despite the end of their marriage.
According to PEOPLE, the couple “[has] been apart for several weeks” but Aniston is “fine.”
“Jen has continued her life as usual,” the source told the publication. “She has seemed fine. There has been no indication that she is upset.”
Since the split, Aniston has been focused on spending time with friends and plans to keep the piece with her soon-to-be ex-husband.
“She and Justin started out as friends, and always admired each other a lot. It seems they will continue to be friends,” the source said.