Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux shocked the world Thursday when they announced they are ending their marriage after two and a half years.





The couple shared the news in a joint statement to the media and said that they were separating and will most likely go through with a divorce.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of the last year.”

Following the news, distraught and heartbroken fans took to social media to mourn the end of this Hollywood power couple.

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s divorce truly left me SHOOK. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) February 15, 2018

Why. Did. No one. Warn. Me. about. JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING UP

This isn’t news you just dump on someone!! — All That And A Bag Of Donuts (@joeybagovdonuts) February 16, 2018

Sad to hear Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split. I bet being Prime Minister Of Canada takes up a lot of time. Not to mention making all of those documentaries 🤔 — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 16, 2018

But, the sad news wasn’t the only thing that had Jennifer Aniston’s name trending on Thursday. It seems that many people noticed that her ex, Brad Pitt is also now single after splitting from his wife Angelia Jolie in 2016. Suddenly, Twitter was divided over whether or not Aniston and Pitt should reunited given Pitt’s alleged bad behavior and alcoholism that has made headlines through the years.

GUYS. Jennifer Aniston deserves SO much better than Brad Pitt. pic.twitter.com/BtVNDxKvwH — Sarah Power (@SarahKPower) February 16, 2018

Why are people saying Jennifer Aniston should get back with Brad Pitt now they're both single? His sorry ass cheated on her! She deserves wayyyy better. And I say this even though she was my least favourite friends character. — Melissa Kelly (@Melissa_3011) February 16, 2018

I don't know why anyone would want Jennifer Aniston to get Back with Brad Pitt. He was a cheater!

She deserves better ❤#JenniferAniston #BradPitt — Lollychops (@lilllambchop) February 16, 2018

ALL IM SAYING is that Brad Pitt cheated on Jennifer Aniston which lead to YEARS of her public humiliation in the gossip rags. HE DOES NOT DESERVE JEN. https://t.co/rFUqSFEYJ4 — Hannah (@TheGiraffesLife) February 16, 2018

Brad Pitt is definitely gonna be asking Jennifer Aniston to grab a coffee… cue the closure ☕ ☕ ☕ pic.twitter.com/nViSwKyait — Kaya Cheshire (@KayaCheshire) February 16, 2018

Brad Pitt reading all these tweets about him and Jen getting back together… #JenniferAniston #BradPitt pic.twitter.com/OTVRbrJthR — Ragga (@Ragga0) February 16, 2018

I’m literally praying for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get back together — madison heath (@madisonjheath_) February 16, 2018

While fans might be torn over whether or not the two should reunite in 2018, one thing is clear, Aniston and Theroux do plan to remain friends despite the end of their marriage.

According to PEOPLE, the couple “[has] been apart for several weeks” but Aniston is “fine.”

“Jen has continued her life as usual,” the source told the publication. “She has seemed fine. There has been no indication that she is upset.”

Since the split, Aniston has been focused on spending time with friends and plans to keep the piece with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

“She and Justin started out as friends, and always admired each other a lot. It seems they will continue to be friends,” the source said.