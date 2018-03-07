Menu
Rocker Tommy Lee was reportedly involved in a bloody fight with his 21-year-old son Brandon
“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines finally know the sex of their unborn child.

It’s a boy!

Chip made the announcement in a video he shared on Twitter Wednesday.


“We’re just about to have another little baby, because Uncle Chip lost his mind,” Chip tells a youngster in the footage. “Now, listen to this. This is important: I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. So, can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?”

Chip then tells his young companion that Joanna is pregnant with a little boy.

“Is that a secret? I don’t know. That might not even be allowed on Twitter,” the HGTV star claimed. “You better keep that to yourself, dude. But listen to me: It’s a little boy, and I need a ‘D’ name. And so far, all I can come up with is Dragon. [Joanna was] like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?”

Earlier this week, Joanna showed off her biggest baby bump to date in a few pics on Instagram alongside her husband and their pal Tim Tebow.

“What an amaizng (sic) weekend with the @timtebowfoundation ✨ Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018,” Gaines wrote alongside the gallery of images from the weekend.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines opens up about the childhood bullying that made her who she is now

In January, the Gaineses surprised fans when they announced they were expecting baby number five with an adorable post to social media.

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip Gaines wrote alongside the sweet photo of the couple in coordinating grey sweatshirts and matching bumps.

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines finally know the sex of their unborn child
