NBC just hired Adam Rippon to join them for the rest of the 2018 Olympic Games
Olympic skier and Britney Spears super-fan Gus Kenworthy got the shock of his life when his hero tweeted about him!

In a recent interview with Elite Daily, Kenworthy proudly admitted that he listens to Britney’s hit song “Gimme More” to get pumped up before hitting the slopes.


“During the season I will have a song that I’ll kind of be listening to during competitions or the warm-up, and if I end up doing well at that event, then that will be my song for the season,” the Olympic athlete said.

“And this season, my first win was at our selection event. I was playing ‘Gimme More’ by Britney Spears. So, I have listened to that Britney Spears song at every competition round since, and I haven’t gotten sick of it yet. So that’s my competition song.”

Kenworthy’s praise was not lost on the pop mega star, who took to Twitter voice her support.

“So proud of #TeamUSA!! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!!” she said, before adding the hilarious hashtag #ItsGusBitch.

Kenworthy even saw Britney perform last November!

It’s been a busy weekend for Spears.

Over a year after her viral ballet leaping post, Spears decided to recreate the picture in order to see if she could break her own personal leaping record — and she totally nailed it.

“I posted my leap over a year ago and had to see if I could go higher… well… I did!!!” the proud pop star shared a photo on Instagram of her leaping for joy in front of a water fountain. “But I really should take a ballet class.”

Spears previously showed off her incredible leaping skills in September 2016 when she shared a similar photo showing her leaping slightly lower than the new picture.

“Kinda bored today and wanted to see if I could still do a leap…” she captioned it at the time. “It’s not perfect but not too shabby either.”

Gus Kenworthy said “Gimme More” is his competition song — and Britney Spears just responded Left: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Right: Mike Stobe/Getty Images for USOC
Kim Zolciak-Biermann went above and beyond to make sure her kids are safe after the Florida high school shooting

Actress Lena Dunham shared some emotionally raw news about her health

Aaron Carter says he’s now “very healthy” and reveals what he is not doing anymore

The drama continues for “Cosby Show” kid Keshia Knight Pulliam, and now, her finances are out of control

4 unexpectedly hilarious things Queen Elizabeth II has said

