Actor Mark Rufallo has shared a photo from the set of “Avengers: Infinity War,” capturing a moment from his last day of work on the upcoming super-hero blockbuster — but something about his choice of phrasing rubbed a few fans the wrong way.





“Saw this on Reddit. Haha. My last day on ‘IW.’ The final exit,” Ruffalo captioned the image of himself carrying a bindle on a stick and walking away in a similar fashion to the Dr. Banner from the old “Incredible Hulk” TV show. Most people assumed the star was referencing his final day on set, but others seem to think he could be leaving the franchise entirely!

the final exit my ass, you're not going anywhere, i forbid it — daniel ⚡️ (@ruffalosfluff) February 2, 2018

what are you talking about??? "final exit"??? YOU BETTER NOT BE DEAD — sab (@ifavromanoff) February 2, 2018

DONT SAY IT, DONT TRY IT MARK YOU'RE NOT GOING ANYWHERE — m (@littlesatanic) February 2, 2018

Mark Ruffalo joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2012 with “The Avengers,” as Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk.

“Avengers: Infinity War” stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Anthony Mackie as the Falcon, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Josh Brolin as Thanos. The film opens May 4 and is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo asks Twitter to help name his band, and the puns come flying in