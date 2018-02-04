Although there have been no plans that we know of for rapper Cardi B to perform at a Super Bowl anytime soon, she preempted such an offer by saying that she would turn it down until Colin Kaepernick gets a job in the NFL again.





TMZ captured the response on video as Cardi B walked into a Maxim Party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday night.

The question was brief and to the point, as was Cardi B’s response.

“Cardi, TMZ. When are we gonna see you do the halftime show?” TMZ asked.

“When they hire Colin Kaepernick back,” she said, pronouncing his last name Kay-per-nick.

“When they hire who?” TMZ replied. “What’d she say officer?” The cop standing at the door answered, “I don’t know,” with a laugh.

Kaepernick, who became the face of kneeling protests during the national anthem and attracted the ire of President Donald Trump, gave reasons for the protests not long after they began.

“I’m not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way,” he said. “There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick said that he would continue to sit during the national anthem until he saw “significant change.”

“I’ll continue to sit […] I’m going to continue to stand with the people that are being oppressed. To me, this is something that has to change, and when there’s significant change — and I feel like that flag represents what it’s supposed to represent, and this country is representing people the way it’s supposed to — I’ll stand,” he said.

“There are a lot things that are going on that are unjust,” he continued. “People aren’t being held accountable for. And that’s something that needs to change. That’s something that this country stands for freedom, liberty and justice for all. And it’s not happening for all right now.”

Kaepernick also said that his opinions are not meant to disrespect the military.

“I have great respect for the men and women that have fought for this country,” he said. “I have family, I have friends that have gone and fought for this country. And they fight for freedom, they fight for the people, they fight for liberty and justice, for everyone. That’s not happening.”

“People are dying in vain because this country isn’t holding their end of the bargain up, as far as giving freedom and justice, liberty to everybody. That’s something that’s not happening,” he went on. “I’ve seen circumstances where men and women that have been in the military have come back and been treated unjustly by the country they fought have for, and have been murdered by the country they fought for, on our land. That’s not right.”

While many believe that Kaepernick has been “blackballed” from the league because of the protests, as other players perceived to have less talent than him continued to get jobs, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that was not the case.

Judging by Cardi B’s off-the-cuff remark, it seems she didn’t buy Goodell’s response.