Pink wasn’t going to let a flu diagnosis keep her from giving the performance of a lifetime at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII.

Just days before taking the stage to sing the National Anthem, the singer revealed that her “petri dish kids” gave her the flu.





“Trying to practice the flu away,” the singer wrote on Saturday. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

Wearing a stunning silver cameo top and silky jacket, Pink nailed every note of The Star Spangled Banner. The camera panned over the Patriots and the Eagles players, who all seemed to be blown away by her performance.

RELATED: Pink lost it on the president of the Grammys after he spoke out about women in music

Pink performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. pic.twitter.com/pCNxAhVXWb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 4, 2018

The most beautiful moment of the performance came when she hit that final note, flawlessly, and the Air Force flew over the stadium.