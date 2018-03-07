Since embracing the limelight, Paris Jackson is sick and tired of one thing that the public keeps doing to her image.

The 19-year-old daughter of late music legend Michael Jackson took to social media to call out fans that edited her skin tone in images to make her appear lighter or darker.





i appreciate everything y’all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see. but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. and please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i’m aware of what i look like and i finally happy with it.. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2018

“i appreciate everything y’all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see,” she tweeted. “but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. and please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i’m aware of what i look like and i [am] finally happy with it.”

After the model and actress’s announcement, some fans quickly sympathized with her.

“I’m so sorry Paris. I have never understood why someone would want to change some else’s skin colour. It’s really upsetting that you even have to point this out,” wrote one follower. Others shared their support over her points.

Another person tweeted, “[You’re] beautiful the way you were made! Its so sad we live in a society where people have to edit things to satisfy their description of what is acceptable to fit into society or what they think society wants to see. Never change, stand strong! You’re Beautiful!”

Jackson has been a vocal defender of her racial identity and in the past has slammed allegations that Michael Jackson was not her “real” father.

“I consider myself black,” she told Rolling Stone magazine in a 2017 interview. “[Michael] would look me in the eyes, and he’d point his finger at me, and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

She added, “He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be.”