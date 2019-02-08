The special movie releases just keep on coming, and we are living for them! This time around, Dill, Jem, and Scout are back in action 57 years after they hit the silver screen. The 1962 movie based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, To Kill A Mockingbird, is returning to theaters across the country on Sunday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 27!

The classic movie garnered Gregory Peck an Academy Award for his portrayal of Atticus Finch and was nominated for eight Academy Awards. Safe to say it has become one of the greatest movies of all time, as it follows a child’s view of race and injustice in the Depression-era South. The book sells one million copies per year, and Scout remains one of the most beloved characters of American Fiction. It sure has been decades since Finch took the stand to defend Tom Robinson, but Pecks’ portrayal of the layer will always be remembered! Fun Fact: The movie launched the career of Robert Duvall, who plays “Boo” Radley in the nostalgic American classic.

The movie screening is part of Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movie’s partnership, which are bringing back Classic Movies such as Steel Magnolias, Gone With Wind, Hello Dolly, The Wizard of Oz and more. Everything from the Golden Age of Hollywood to groundbreaking movies from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s! Every Film is present in its original aspect ratio, offering the audience a chance to see these movies on the big screen just as they were originally enjoyed by viewers from that time.

So which one is after To Kill A Mockingbird? No other than the wonderful Ben-Hur! Hooray! Unfortunately, The Wizard of Oz already showed last month, but you can buy tickets for all the other movies online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theatres boxes. All you have to do is put in your zip code, find a theater near you, and you’re set! Check out the full list of movies below!