Real Housewives Star Shannon Beador Arrested For DUI, Hit And Run

Shannon Beador, who starred in the Real Housewives of Orange County, was reportedly arrested for DUI after driving into a house.

Videos by Rare

As reported b y the Daily Mail, Shannon was on the road with her dog when she swerved into a nearby property in Newport Beach, LA. The swerve was so bad that she clipped the house.

After wrecking the car, Shannon thankfully got out in one piece with her dog. Unfortunately though, she was clearly under the influence. Before exiting the vehicle, she drove off and ended up parking in the middle of the street.

When Shannon made it out of the car, she began to act like she was just out for an evening stroll with her dog. By this point, the police had been alerted to the scene. Once the police arrived, they found Shannon ‘wasted’ and pretending to ‘take a walk.’

Real Housewives Shannon Arrested For DUI, Hit And Run

Michael Fell, Shannon’s attorney, shared that: “Shannon is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

The 59 year old has been going through it, ending her three and a half year long relationship with John Janssen, as reported by TMZ. Shannon reportedly shared: “He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

The difficult situation seems to be seriously affecting Shannon, and could have possibly led to the DUI and subsequent hit and run. In the end she was charged on the two counts, but released with no bail. Thankfully no one was injured. Hopefully Shannon will learn from the accident and keep this from happening again.