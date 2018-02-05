The R-rated mercenary Deadpool just finished his biggest job yet: live-tweeting the Super Bowl!
The official Deadpool Twitter account provided some uniquely vulgar insight into last night’s big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. The twisted alter-ego of Ryan Reynolds used his first tweet to claim that Fox — the studio who makes his movies — is making him live-tweet the game because it’s too expensive to pay for an actual ad to promote the upcoming release of “Deadpool 2.”
“Remember that time I was wrist-deep in cocoa butter and Fox called to say they were too cheap to buy a spot in the big game then told me I had to live tweet it? Cause I do… #DPtheSB #SBLII,” Deadpool tweeted.
He didn’t seem to mind that much, though.
He also shared his thoughts on popstar Pink, who sang the national anthem prior to kick-off. As you can probably imagine, things got pretty dark and even more uncouth.
“God, I love Pink (and not just the pop singer),” he wrote. “Besides being my 2nd favorite shade of red, it’s also the color of the inside of people’s outsides and that lady biker gang from Grease.”
Gross.
He also tweeted about the game’s coin toss — and shared an image of a coin featuring himself.
The account when on to live-tweet the whole game and, of course, the commercials. Check out more tweets below:
Doritos actually responded to this one:
RELATED: Cell Phone Kid at last night’s Super Bowl is now the internet’s newest meme