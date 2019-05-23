It all quickly went downhill for 27-year-old Cameron Jeffrey Wilson, after he accidentally shot himself in the testicles while trying to hide his gun. Wilson was forced to seek treatment at a Wenatchee City Hospital, after his pistol, which was located in his front pocket, discharged, sending the bullet straight through his groin and thigh. Talk about bad luck.

Obviously, he is accused of trying to hide a gun in the aftermath of the violet mishap. But, it doesn’t stop there. While doctors were opening him and trying to save this man’s penis, they noticed something odd sticking out of his butt. The man had a BALLOON of marijuana in there, just chillin’. I seriously think this guy thought he was going to get away with it. Which props to him for trying really really hard, but nope. Not today, Cam.

The hospital quickly called Chelan County authorities, where they were alerted about the gunshot wound and the drugs, which is when they searched Wilson’s car and discovered a bag of methamphetamine inside and the pair of bloodstained jeans he was wearing.

Safe to say that Wilson was arrested and while being strip-searched by police at Chelan County Regional Justice Center, a second balloon full of marijuana slipped out of his anus. So basically, this man had an obsession for balloons and weed. Cool, cool, cool.

After being booked at the county jail, police were able to listen to a recorded call with his girlfriend telling her to keep hush about the accidental shooting and his arrest, and not to cooperate with the authorities.

Wilson, who is a 13-time-convict, was charged with possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, and four counts of tampering with witnesses. He has been in jail with a $110,000 bail and is due in court on June 18.