Two kids decided they wanted to go new the Marvel superhero film “Black Panther,” but they didn’t want to pay for two movie tickets, so they decided to try and dupe the manager of a movie theater.


The two young men decided to go the theater as one tall man under a trench coat, but unsurprisingly, their plan didn’t work. However, despite their unsuccessful attempt to save on movie tickets, their attempt has gone viral on Twitter.

A Twitter user going by the name of Pillsbury tweeted a video of the charade, captioning it, “We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it.”

We can’t imagine why the manager didn’t fall for their charade…

People on Twitter, on the other hand, were eating up their hilarious attempt to get a two-for-one special, and the video has now been viewed nearly four million times.

Some people could help but point out their disguise’s similarity to Inspector Gadget and a character from Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman” named Vincent Adultman.

Still, others compared their costume to past comedy routines memorialized in GIFs and memes.

