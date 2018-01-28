Menu
There’s getting something you didn’t order in the mail and then there’s getting illegal blue scorpion venom instead of a hat.

Meagan Day, an employee of the website Jacobin Mag, shared an amusing Amazon order mix-up for the ages. What she actually ordered was a white felt sauna hat that says “oligarch” on it in Russian, which, admittedly, is a pretty particular thing to order.

She explained that by saying it was a joke among her and friends.

“BOY DO I HAVE A STORY FOR YOU. I tried to order some felt sauna hats that say “oligarch” on them from an Amazon seller named RussianBear, for me and my friends who like to sauna, like as a joke (though I actually really wanted one),” she said.

What she got in the mail a month later was definitely not a hat.

“A month later I got a package from Ukraine containing only a contraband Cuban cancer drug made from blue scorpion venom. That’s it. That’s my story,” she tweeted.

Day said the hilarious mistake — was it really a mistake? — caused her to “malfunction” for at least an hour.

She just wanted to be stylish and now she’s, in her words, “an illegal venom owner.”

Needless to say, Meagan Day was not the only person to find humor in this.

A few also started sharing their own weird stories about getting things they didn’t order.

If you’ve also got some weird stories like this we’d love to hear them.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
