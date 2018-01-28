There’s getting something you didn’t order in the mail and then there’s getting illegal blue scorpion venom instead of a hat.
RELATED: One line from “Riverdale” has China in an uproar
Meagan Day, an employee of the website Jacobin Mag, shared an amusing Amazon order mix-up for the ages. What she actually ordered was a white felt sauna hat that says “oligarch” on it in Russian, which, admittedly, is a pretty particular thing to order.
She explained that by saying it was a joke among her and friends.
“BOY DO I HAVE A STORY FOR YOU. I tried to order some felt sauna hats that say “oligarch” on them from an Amazon seller named RussianBear, for me and my friends who like to sauna, like as a joke (though I actually really wanted one),” she said.
What she got in the mail a month later was definitely not a hat.
“A month later I got a package from Ukraine containing only a contraband Cuban cancer drug made from blue scorpion venom. That’s it. That’s my story,” she tweeted.
Day said the hilarious mistake — was it really a mistake? — caused her to “malfunction” for at least an hour.
She just wanted to be stylish and now she’s, in her words, “an illegal venom owner.”
RELATED: How many holes does a straw have?
Needless to say, Meagan Day was not the only person to find humor in this.
A few also started sharing their own weird stories about getting things they didn’t order.
If you’ve also got some weird stories like this we’d love to hear them.