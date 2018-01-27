Menu
As we all know, it doesn’t take much to distract the internet.

All you really need is a pointless topic and debate to keep people entertained for hours on end, and that’s exactly what happened with the Great Straw Debate of 2018.


Does a straw have one hole or two?

Yes, this was something people debated long and hard enough about that a Twitter Moment was born.

Supposedly 80,000 people — and maybe a few bots, who knows — voted on this, with 66 percent of participants answering that a straw has one hole.

#EmbraceDebate became the rallying cry.

Watercooler gatherings and group texts turned into real talk.

Offices were “literally turned upside-down.” Gee, that must have been jarring.

Some were not so amused.

And others took the “straws are actually rolled rectangles” route.

What no one seemed to consider is that there is yet another answer.

This “straw” definitely has no holes, at least none visible to the naked eye.

These are the important things, apparently.

