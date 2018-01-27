American pop culture, TV and movies have more of an influence overseas than we realize, but we think it’s fair to say that no one would have ever anticipated that one line from the show “Riverdale” would spark a meme movement in China.





The line “Karma is a bitch,” uttered by the character Veronica Lodge (played by Camila Mendes on the CW drama), has somehow been turned into a meme among Chinese teens.

People looking down in the dumps and perhaps not the best versions of themselves can be seen mouthing “Karma is a bitch” before unveiling polished and confident transformations.

Our best guess is that this meme represents life after a bad breakup and then a “How do you like me now?” message to the ex/haters.

Most of the short video edits are really important.

Hello it is Friday and I am here with the latest Chinese meme: “karma’s a bitch” Here are some of the best ones: pic.twitter.com/tdjItEkzvL — Kassy Cho (@kassyapple) January 26, 2018

The response to the memes back here in the States can be summed up as follows: “I don’t understand it, but I like it.”

I don’t understand this, but I like it. — Shaunie B. (@Shaunlybee) January 26, 2018

The trend was first unearthed by BuzzFeed’s Kassy Cho.