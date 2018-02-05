It’s the mushiest, corniest, most love-centric holiday of the year — and you’re single.

That’s OK. There are plenty of fun ways for singletons to spend Valentine’s Day. Go ahead and show a little love to the most important person in your life — yourself.





Gather your single friends to cook a fancy dinner or do some karaoke.

Splurge a little. Treat yourself to a gadget you’ve been wanting for a long time; see a concert, movie or play; or take up a new hobby.

Flowers and cards aren’t always romantic gestures, so send valentines to other people you love, like your mom.

Consider those in need. Volunteering is an especially great way for single people to spend Valentine’s Day.

And go ahead and enjoy some chocolate. Who says it needs to come from someone else?