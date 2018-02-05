Menu
After their son's tragic brain injury, this couple refused to let their family fall apart
It’s the mushiest, corniest, most love-centric holiday of the year — and you’re single.

That’s OK. There are plenty of fun ways for singletons to spend Valentine’s Day. Go ahead and show a little love to the most important person in your life — yourself.


Gather your single friends to cook a fancy dinner or do some karaoke.

Splurge a little. Treat yourself to a gadget you’ve been wanting for a long time; see a concert, movie or play; or take up a new hobby.

Flowers and cards aren’t always romantic gestures, so send valentines to other people you love, like your mom.

Consider those in need. Volunteering is an especially great way for single people to spend Valentine’s Day.

And go ahead and enjoy some chocolate. Who says it needs to come from someone else?

Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
9 wacky state laws that you won’t believe are on the books

10 tips for traveling while you’re sick

10 smart things you can do with your tax refund

After their son’s tragic brain injury, this couple refused to let their family fall apart

