Whether your relationship is solid as a rock or barely clinging to life, a little love advice never hurts.
Here are nine handy marriage tips from people who have gotten divorced. It may seem strange, taking advice from those whose marriages have ended, but they have some very insightful things to say about making love last.
In short:
- The grass isn’t always greener.
- It’s not always sunny; love can be hard work.
- Strive to be equals.
- Marriage doesn’t “fix” any underlying relationship problems.
- Another person can’t “complete” you; be happy with yourself.