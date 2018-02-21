Menu
Let's Make | Homemade cheesy chicken and spinach-filled ravioli
This next Bar Trick may take you back to high school science class — in a good way!

Challenge your friends to lift an ice cube out of a glass of water with a piece of string. They’re not allowed to touch the water itself.


Do they know what to do? They’ll probably never see the answer coming!

To pull this off, you’ll need a glass of water, an ice cube, a piece of string, and a secret ingredient…

Dan Yar About the author:
