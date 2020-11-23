Some people enjoy cooking all day, starting early on Thanksgiving morning and going through until the late afternoon, but if you’re not one of them, we’ve found an impressive one-hour Thanksgiving dinner plan that will help you reclaim the day.

Yeah, one hour. For the whole Thanksgiving day meal. We’re talking veggies, side dishes, pumpkin pie, green bean casserole — you name it. All of it.

It’s hard to believe, but YouTuber betterrecipes really does cook an entire Thanksgiving meal in just one hour. She shows us exactly what hacks she uses to get the cooking done quickly. The main Turkey day hack is a toughie, however. You have to be up for frying the turkey instead of baking it. Granted, this video uses easily the most idiot-proof, safety ensured home deep fryer we’ve ever seen, so this isn’t some rickety driveway set up where one wrong move lights half your house on fire. So fear not!

And of course, you could always add your favorite family recipe to the mix, but you’ll basically have all day free.

Some Time-Saving Tips

Dress up pre-packaged mashed potatoes with onion and chive cream cheese.

Add bacon to steamable frozen green beans.

Cook your turkey in an indoor deep fryer. It only takes four minutes per pound.

Use pre-chopped onions and celery, or chop them the day before.

Make mini pies, which will cook faster than a regular sized pie.

Menu

Turkey

Stuffing

Garlic biscuits

Cranberry sauce

Mashed potatoes

Green beans

Mini pumpkin pies

Sure, a lot of these things aren’t 100 percent homemade, but you’ll have enough energy and time left over to enjoy the day with your family. Nobody expects you to grow the Brussels sprouts you cook, or personally harvest the sweet potatoes and maple syrup. So relax, guy. It’s okay to take the easy way out. Especially this year.

Advertisement

This article was originally published November 6, 2017.