I asked, you answered!

When I put out a request for Instant Pot recipe ideas, so many of you suggested cheesecake. So today, on the heels of my 15-minute Kung Pao Chicken, I’m going to show you how to make cheesecake in your new favorite appliance.





You will need:

32 ounces cream cheese

¼ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt (chef’s choice!)

¼ cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup flour

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup crushed graham crackers

You’ll also need a trivet, a mixer, some aluminum foil, and a pan that fits into your Instant Pot. That last part is very important.

This method is definitely easier than baking a cheesecake in the oven, but I don’t know if it saves any time. When all was said and done, it still took more than six hours (although most of that was refrigerator time).

But y’all. This cake was so good, I had to cut it up immediately, otherwise I would’ve eaten the whole thing. I topped it with strawberries and whipped cream, but feel free to do whatever you want.

