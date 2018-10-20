Menu
Let’s start off by agreeing there’s plenty of international foods that many Americans will never understand. Chances are, most of us won’t ever see the appeal of Haggis, the classic Scottish dish made from sheep organs. We are unlikely to choose Marmite, the brown, salty spread beloved by Brits, over peanut butter. And while the braver among us might give crispy chicken feet a try when traveling East Asia or South America, we’re probably not going to pack poultry bones into our kids’ lunchboxes anytime soon.

But for all the foreign dishes we find confusing, there are plenty of American dishes that non-Americans find odd, troubling, and downright revolting. We took to Reddit to find out which U.S.-born dishes are widely considered strange or yucky by foreigners. So without further ado, here are 20 American foods that non-Americans do not and probably will not ever get.

1. Grits

Comment from discussion yummy_yummy_red_wine’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

2. Cheese Whiz

Comment from discussion Mrlagged’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

3. Red vines

Comment from discussion CthulhusWhore’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

4. Cereal

Comment from discussion GnomeNipple’s comment from discussion "Non-Americans of Reddit, what is an American food that grosses you out?".

5. American Bread

Comment from discussion Myboyblue101’s comment from discussion "Non-Americans of Reddit, what is an American food that grosses you out?".

6. Cheez-Wiz again, but more precise.

Comment from discussion nicklo2k’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

7. Peanut butter

Comment from discussion DerFelix’s comment from discussion "Non-Americans of Reddit, what is an American food that grosses you out?".

8. Hot Dogs

Comment from discussion flicticious’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

9. Apple sauce

Comment from discussion Mac4491’s comment from discussion "Non-Americans of Reddit, what is an American food that grosses you out?".

10. Taco Bell

Comment from discussion cirquedanslarue’s comment from discussion "Non-Americans of Reddit, what is an American food that grosses you out?".

11.Pop Tarts

Comment from discussion [account deleted]’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

12. American Chocolate

Comment from discussion nils2317’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

13. Pancakes a la Mode

Comment from discussion oslo_lysverker’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

14. Buttery Popcorn

Comment from discussion [account deleted]’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

15. KFC Double-Down

Comment from discussion Party_Magician’s comment from discussion "Non-Americans of Reddit, what is an American food that grosses you out?".

16. Big American Breakfasts

Comment from discussion BrownieBawse’s comment from discussion "Non-Americans of Reddit, what is an American food that grosses you out?".

17. Velveeta

Comment from discussion TheMadBotanist’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

18. Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows

Comment from discussion milkandnosugar’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

19. Coldstone Creamery

Comment from discussion raidraidraid’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

20. Hershey’s chocolate specifically

Comment from discussion IamTheKwisatzHaderac’s comment from discussion "Non-American redditors, what American food do you consider to be completely gross or weird?".

