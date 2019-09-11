7 Easy Ways to Get Free Samples by Mail

Everybody loves a good freebie. I can say with full confidence that the only thing I ever enjoyed about going to the grocery store was getting free stuff from the kiosks. Today a quick Google query for new free samples will find many free products. From beauty samples, new products, gift cards, free books, free food, sample packs, and free product samples. Here’s a list of the best places to check for those freebies.

1. Pinchme

You've got mail 📬 PINCHers, comment an emoji that best describes how you feel when your PINCHme box arrives?

📷: @ms_elizs_world (on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/LW3G3sNPLZ — PINCHme (@pinchme) September 8, 2019

Pinchme is an online platform that offers free product samples in return for product reviews. After registering on the site, users browse for samples they are interested in receiving. Following the selection, users receive boxes of samples every few weeks containing the items that they then use and review.

Similar site: Bzzagent.com

2. Smiley360

This site gives full-sized products in addition to free samples in product boxes in exchange for what they refer to as a “mission”. The mission is sharing on social media about your free box. You also receive surveys and once completed they increase your chances of getting free stuff and more boxes.

Similar site: Influenster.com

3. Freeflys

Freeflys is a site where you can search for the specific freebie that you want or are looking for. They notify users of new freebies when you join the email list. They have been mentioned on the Today Show and The Doctors, giving them quite a positive reputation!

Similar site: Krazycouponlady.com

4. Samplesource

🔥🔥🔥 Free @SampleSource Box Full of Samples: Free Hungry Jack Original Hashbrown Potatoes, Coconut Oil Body Wash. Bona Floor Cleaner, Kabrita Goat Milk Formula, Vega Shake Mixes and MORE. Click this link to get this FREE: https://t.co/V3eFGJtjBm pic.twitter.com/gAymFZNBX0 — HeavenlySteals (@HeavenlySteals) April 2, 2019

Samplesource sends out quarterly product boxes, so only four per year. They do not advertise, so only those who are signed up for Samplesource are notified for when they are available. These free sample boxes have at least ten free things in them. The items range from edible items such as breakfast food, toiletries, toothpaste, wipes, and varied others.

5. Topcashback

This option is a little different. As opposed to getting free samples directly, certain sites will offer you free cash back for your purchases! There are multiple sites that offer cash back from Amazon specifically. One of these is Topcashback. You can get 5% to 100% discounts apply to clothes, some health products, technology and more!

Similar site: Cashbackbase

6. Retailmenot

Retailmenot carries discounts, coupons, and cash back for a majority of the leading brands ranging from home goods to office supplies and fashion items. To qualify for the discounts make sure your purchase meets the minimum amount required to spend before taxes/shipping/fees, and the amount of the discount will be credited to your Retailmenot account. With your amount saved, you can choose between a gift card or have transferred to your Paypal or bank.

7. Social Nature

Social Nature offers free samples with a twist. The focus of Social Nature is on helping our environment. From this brand, you can expect free membership and eco-friendly and vegan products such as food, home goods, and cosmetics available for a free trial. The only request from the company is to complete a review for the Social Nature community after trying the product.

So, there you have it! What are you waiting for, it’s time to sign up and get your goodies. Happy Sampling!