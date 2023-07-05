National Anthem Singer Appears to Have Lyrics Written on Hand Ahead of MLS Match

More than 80,000 fans embarked on the Rose Bowl to watch an MLS match between the L.A. Galaxy and LAFC, and presumably, most everyone in the stands knew the words to the national anthem.

As for the lady who led the crowd in singing the anthem … well, it’s hard to say.

After all, it appears Heidi-Marie Ferren had the lyrics written on her hand while belting out the tune, as relayed by Outkick. That said, by most accounts, her rendition of the song was pretty doggone good.

It should also be noted that Ferren never looked down at her hand during the song. So if she did have the lyrics written down, she didn’t need them, as far as we know, nor do we know if those were the lyrics.

Maybe she just got someone’s number and didn’t have her phone on her.

Actually, whatever was written on Ferrin’s hand, it was revealed to be long enough to be a list of some sort. Or perhaps a poem. Or perhaps the lyrics to the Star Spangled Banner.

Ferren is a writer, actor, producer, vocalist and speaker. She was also once named Miss USO and has performed for multiple service organizations around the world. So she has served those who serve.

With that in mind, who really cares if she needed a little assistance in remembering our national song?

Moments away from a historic night between these two clubs. Happy fourth of July everyone. #LAFC #LAGalaxy #ElTrafico pic.twitter.com/UKkKuNjYSn — Gio Garcia (@GioGarciaLA) July 5, 2023