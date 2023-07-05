Pilot Honors USA With Flight Pattern Over California Skies

A California pilot took to the skies to put together some art high above to celebrate the Fourth of July, with the patriotic act captured by flight radar.

The pilot’s path began and ended in Riverside, traveling over Corona and Mission Viejo, as well as the Pacific Ocean. It traveled as far south as Oceanside, according to the radar.

Along the way, the plane’s path drew an aircraft, along with a map of the United States with the letters “USA” inscribed inside the map.

✈️🇺🇸 Yesterday, a pilot in California took to the skies for a bit of celebratory sky art. See playback of this patriotic performance at https://t.co/ts32eH4v2v #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/5g37nzBj5H — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 4, 2023

The unidentified pilot spent 2 hours and 28 minutes in the air, completing his design, per Flight Radar 24. The pilot was flying a plane identified as a Piper PA-28-181 and hailed from Archer, Texas.

(Flight Radar 24)

What a nice patriotic gesture on 4th of July. I’m sure that those in Air Traffic Control were more than delighted to see this! It takes a very talented pilot to accomplish something like this, God Bless him!